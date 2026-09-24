Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP investigating stolen compressor, public assistance sought

Justice, News September 24th, 2026

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is investigating the theft of an industrial air compressor from a local area construction site. Anyone with information about the current location of the item or those responsible is asked to contact police.

On Tuesday, September 15, police in Port aux Basques responded to a report that a commercial sized air compressor was stolen from a construction worksite near the Morris Brook Bridge in the Codroy Pond area. The item is a green Sulair brand air compressor, with serial number US0125040510, and valued in excess of $40,000.00.

It is believed that this generator was stolen from the jobsite overnight, between Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this theft, those responsible or the current location of the item is urged to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP as soon as possible at 709-695-2149.