UPDATE: C.B.S. business closures to continue Wednesday as town left with limited emergency water supply

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill



Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

Local News, News September 2nd, 2025

Conception Bay South declared a state of emergency Tuesday and ordered businesses to close as the town ran out of water. Mayor Darrin Bent expects the situation to continue overnight as the City of St. John’s works to fix the issue. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.

UPDATE:

The town released another update at 10 p.m.

“The source of the leak has been identified as coming from a piece of pipe owned and managed by the St. John’s Regional Water Authority. They are completing repairs and will provide an update in the morning.

The Town has a limited reserve of emergency water supply that is available for fire suppression activities only. As a result and with resident safety at the forefront, directives concerning business closures and water conservation remain in place with the following exceptions:

🔸Effective 8.00 am tomorrow, Pharmacies may open for urgent prescription services only.

🔸If located within a grocery store, only the pharmacy section may open for prescriptions only.

🔸Gas stations may open for fuel sales only.

Businesses operating under this exemption must provide appropriate hygiene measures for their staff, including hand washing capability and toilet services.

The Town also wishes to advise that garbage and recycling for tomorrow will be proceeding as scheduled. All other Town facilities will remain closed to the public.

As a precautionary measure, residents may want to switch off the breaker to hot water tanks to prevent issues with heating elements. Properly installed plumbing should limit any issues.

The Town apologizes for any inconvenience residents may be experiencing. The Town will provide updates as they become available from the City of St. John’s.”