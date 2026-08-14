Burin Peninsula RCMP seeking public’s assistance to locate Crystal Besserer

Justice, News August 14th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 49-year-old Crystal Besserer. Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

She was last seen in Burin just before 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14 and was wearing a pair of light blue jean shorts, a light blue shirt, pink and orange coloured shoes and a hat.

Crystal Besserer is a white woman, approximately, 5’ 7” (170 cm) tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Besserer may be traveling in a grey 2021 Kia Sorrento SUV, with Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate JVG 636. Police believe the vehicle has damages to many of its windows, including the front windshield.