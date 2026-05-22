Burin Peninsula RCMP issue arrest warrant for 42-year-old Corey Gerard Bennett

News May 22nd, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance locating 42-year-old Corey Gerard Bennett, who is the subject of an arrest warrant and actively evading police.

Bennett is wanted on charges of assault, uttering threats, mischief and failing to attend court.

Anyone with any information on the current location of Corey Bennett is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001. To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.