News November 26th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP is renewing its request for assistance locating 51-year-old Jodi Lynn Lake. Lake is the subject of an arrest warrant and continues to actively evade police.

She is approximately 5’ 11” (180 cm) tall, and 145 lbs (66 kg) with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe Lake may be in the St. John’s metro region or in the Burin area.

Lake is wanted for failing to attend court in connection Criminal Code charges including breaking and entering, theft and failing to comply with undertaking for the purpose of Identification of Criminals Act.

If you have information regarding the current location of Jodi Lake, please dial 911, contact police at 1-800-709-RCMP (7267) or call your local police detachment as soon as possible.