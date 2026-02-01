Boil water advisory issued for Badger Please enable JavaScriptplay-rounded-fill LinkEmbedCopy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed. Local News, News February 1st, 2026 A boil water advisory has been issued in Badger as the town deals with flooding. Related Articles January 20, 2026 Questions remain with impending closure of controversial Memorial Stadium Dominion supermarket Read more January 20, 2026 Placentia mayor says flood barrier in town needs major upgrading Read more January 20, 2026 St. John’s city manager receives more than $428K upon retirement Read more January 19, 2026 Downed power line causes rush-hour delays Read more January 19, 2026 Dominion expected to close supermarket at former Memorial Stadium site in May Read more January 19, 2026 Long line for Wendy’s in Corner Brook mirrors Taco Bell lineup in Mount Pearl Read more