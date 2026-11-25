News November 25th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating a break and enter at the Stephenville Crossing 50 Plus Club earlier this month. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment or their local police.

On November 15, shortly before 4:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter at the 50 Plus Club on Maple Street. The suspect or suspects caused extensive damage to a power pole outside to cut the electricity before forcing entry into the building. Cash was taken from a register, and two video lottery terminals were opened, however, the machines were empty at the time of the break-in.

The damage to the power pole also resulted in exterior damages to a neighbouring property.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section. Anyone with information that can support this investigation, including anyone with video surveillance or dash camera footage from the area during the early morning hours of November 15, 2026, is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118, or call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).