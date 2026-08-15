All You Need Is Love: A Tribute to The Beatles, coming to The Majestic Theatre

Arts & Entertainment, News August 15th, 2026

Coming soon to The Majestic Theatre, performed by the Young People’s Company, it’s a tribute to the Beatles!

From the sun-soaked sounds of Here Comes the Sun, to the tender beauty of Let It Be, all the way to the infectious joy of Hey Jude… this show promises to be a full-on celebration of the song that have been the soundtrack of generations.

The Majestic Theatre is inviting you to come sing along, sway along, and lose yourself in an evening of musical brilliance.

Tickets are on sale now on the Majestic Theatre’s website. The show runs from August 20 to 22.