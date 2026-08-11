NL Folk Festival welcomes 2,500+ fans, and monetary donations

Arts & Entertainment, News August 11th, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Arts Society held their 491/2 Folk Festival on August 8th. Bannerman Park in St. John’s welcomed an audience of more than 2,500 people over the course of the day.

According to NLFAS, fans seemed to enjoy the parred back festival. Releasing a quote saying: “A lot of people told us that this year’s festival felt like the folk festival of years past – informal, fun, and family-friendly. There were people dancing, children blowing bubbles, and smiling faces everywhere. It was a wonderful celebration of the diversity of our folk community, with music from young accordion players, renowned tradition bearers, Indigenous artists, and multicultural acts. The surprise guest appearance from Mark Critch came as an added bonus!” says Jean Hewson, Interim President. “A huge thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, and the entire community who stood with the festival every step of the way.”

Through the support of sponsors, notably with grants from the Government of Newfoundland & Labrador and the City of St. John’s, the event this year was presented free of charge to the public. The Folk Arts Society went on to say that public response to the streamlined, one-day festival was overwhelmingly positive, with special appreciation for the free admission, lack of fencing, and alcohol-free, family-friendly atmosphere.

While admission was free, the community did donate throughout the day. Through donations, the festival received an excess of $17,000, which the society says will be used to offset any remaining debt, festival expenses, and support future programming.

The NL Folk Arts Society plans on welcoming the public back to Bannerman Park, in St. John’s, for the 50th Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival in 2027.