Regatta concert set for this evening in St. John’s

Arts & Entertainment, News August 4th, 2026

The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee, in partnership with the province, will showcase its concert this evening from 5:30pm to 9 p.m. at the The Bandstand, The Boulevard, Quidi Vidi Lake. Admission: Free. All Ages.

“I am thrilled to invite everyone to take in the 2026 Regatta Eve Concert, made possible through the generous support of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Keith White, President of the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee. “The concert has become a cherished part of Regatta Week, bringing our community together to celebrate outstanding local musical talent while building excitement for race day. It’s an evening that showcases the very best of Newfoundland and Labrador’s culture, community spirit, and hospitality.”

This year’s free Regatta Eve concert lineup is as follows:

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Carolina East

6:45 p.m. – 7:45 .pm. Celtic Connection

8 p.m. – 9 p.m.: The Navigators

The Regatta Eve Shuttle, operated free of charge by Gulliver’s Bus, will operate its ‘load and go’ service between Confederation Building and the Dominion on Kings Bridge Road between 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Accessible buses will be available.