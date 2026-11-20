Arts & Entertainment, News November 20th, 2026

Local musicians from across the province will come together at O’Reilly’s Irish Newfoundland Pub on George Street this Sunday, November 22, to raise funds for Justin’s Musical Bridge.

Every year musician Alex Taylor hosts this event to raise proceeds for a local organization. Justin’s Musical Bridge is a non-profit organization that provides children from underprivileged families with access to music education.

Admission is $10, and musicians who are playing include: Alex Taylor, Zander Wright, Austin, Jessie & Chris Connolly, Tom Conway, Salt Beef Junkies, Pam Parsons Band, Jackie Sullivan, and Evan AuCoin.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have the full details tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.