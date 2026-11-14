Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mumford & Sons to headline the Churchill Park Music Festival on Saturday, July 17, 2027

Arts & Entertainment, News

Multi-award-winning British folk-rock icons, Mumford & Sons will headline the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John’s, NL on Saturday, July 17.
 
About Mumford & Sons
 
Mumford & Sons formed in London in 2008 and quickly became one of the defining British acts of their generation – topping album charts across the globe, graduating from intimate rooms to festival headliner slots, and amassing a collection of Grammy and BRIT Awards along the way.
 
In 2026, the band released their acclaimed sixth studio album, Prizefighter. Co-produced and co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studio, and featuring collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, and Gigi Perez, Prizefighter arrived less than a year after their fifth album RUSHMERE, delivering the band two UK number one albums in under twelve months.
 
Over the course of their career, Mumford & Sons have built a remarkable creative community, collaborating with the likes of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Pharrell, Maggie Rogers, and Brandi Carlile. Through constant reinvention and creative curiosity, they have forged a sound so distinctly their own that it has gone on to inspire generations of artists across every corner of the musical landscape. 
 
For more information on Mumford & Sons, visit: mumfordandsons.com

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