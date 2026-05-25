48-year-old man dies in hospital after TCH collision involving dump truck and three passenger vehicles

News May 25th, 2026

Police are investigating a fatal collision between a dump truck and three passenger vehicles on the Trans Canada Highway Friday afternoon. One man is dead.

RCMP are asking witnesses with any dash camera footage to contact them.

Just after 12:00 p.m. on May 22, RCMP officers from Holyrood, Ferryland and Traffic Services East responded to a serious collision along the TCH just east of the Danny Drive interchange on the outskirts of St. John’s. Members of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, RNC and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the crash to assist.

Preliminary findings suggest that an eastbound passenger vehicle crossed into the oncoming lanes colliding with the commercial dump truck. The vehicle then collided with two additional passenger vehicles.

A number of occupants from two of the passenger vehicles were taken to hospital by paramedics for medical assessment and treatment.

Although the TCH remained open following the collision, westbound traffic was slow moving through the area as crews worked to safely extricate occupants from vehicles. A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services was engaged and attended the scene.

On May 24, police learned that a driver of one vehicle — a 48-year-old man — succumbed to his injuries while in hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

Holyrood RCMP is currently investigating the cause of the collision and are looking to speak to any possible witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage. If you witnessed this collision or have dash camera footage of the incident and you have not yet spoken to police, please contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador offers its condolences to the friends, family and community of the deceased.