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Intoxicated Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance by Mount Pearl City Hall

News

Tuesday, May 4th shortly after 5pm, RNC were called to the Mount Pearl City Hall area, where a man was causing a disturbance. Once on the scene, officers learned the 47-year old man was intoxicated and was screaming at people passing by. One person reported that the man was threatening to harm some individuals. He was arrested and charged with Uttering Threats and Resisting a Police Officer, then held to appear in court in the morning.

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