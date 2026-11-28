News November 28th, 2026

More than 100 students and mentors from Newfoundland and Labrador junior high, high schools and community centres will race boats they designed and built in the 12th annual Model Boat Race, taking place in the Marine Institute’s flume tank today.

Students will compete using remote-controlled miniature vessels of their own design and construction. The competition aims to spark interest in the Marine Institute’s ship design programs, Naval Architecture and Marine Mechanical Design. Alongside the races, participants can also tour Marine Institute facilities and connect with current students and instructors.

The action-packed day of racing showcases strategy, engineering and design. Teams persevere through sputtering propulsion systems, collisions and capsizing to navigate a slalom course of buoys and race head-to-head for the title of fastest boat.

Sixteen teams are participating in this year’s races, including schools and community centres from multiple regions.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Marine Institute campus at 155 Ridge Rd. in St. John’s.

The Model Boat Race is co-ordinated by the Marine Institute’s School of Maritime Studies and the Department of Academic and Student Affairs.

Supporters of this year’s event are Equinor, Hibernia Project, Fleetway, Irving Shipbuilding, Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers-Canadian Atlantic section, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.