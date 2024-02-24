Newfoundland Marten Showing Signs of Recovery; Rare Plant Added to List of At-Risk Species

The Provincial Government is marking an improvement in American Marten (Island of Newfoundland Population) numbers by downlisting its status from Threatened to Vulnerable under the provincial Endangered Species Act.

Newfoundland Marten is one of only 14 mammal species native to the Island of Newfoundland. The population is geographically isolated, and genetically and ecologically distinct.

First considered endangered in 1996, it was one of the first species formally designated under the provincial Endangered Species Actin 2002. Recovery programs in place since the 1990s have supported population growth, resulting in downlisting from Endangered to Threatened in 2007.

With a current population estimate of 2,500 to 2,800 mature animals, Newfoundland Marten numbers have steadily improved thanks to the efforts of the Newfoundland Marten Recovery Team, the trapping sector, small game harvesters, Indigenous Groups and Organizations, stewardship organizations, the forestry industry, the provincial and federal governments, and the public. The department will continue to work collaboratively with stakeholders to develop a management strategy for marten in the future.

The plant Dense Draba has been designated Vulnerable under the Act. Dense Draba, a small plant that grows on cliffs and rock outcrops, is found nowhere in the world other than Newfoundland and Labrador, and Québec. With fewer than 3,000 of these plants known to exist, this species is newly designated Vulnerable under the provincial Endangered Species Act.

All species recognized under endangered species legislation are vital to maintaining the health of Newfoundland and Labrador’s natural, agricultural, rural and urban ecosystems. Management plans and actions, supported by monitoring and research activities, will be developed for both species identifying conservation measures to ensure they do not become further at risk.