New Wheelchair Accessible Bus for Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre

A new wheelchair accessible bus will be unveiled at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre today. The new bus will benefit residents of the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre’s long-term care unit.

The new bus makes it possible for residents living in long-term care facilities to remain active and connected to the community.

The manager of site operations for the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre Carolyn Greenham will be joined by Wendy Houlihan, executive director of the South and Central Health Foundation and Brian Warr, MHA for Baie Verte – Green Bay, to officially unveil the new bus.

The event gets underway at 1:30 p.m.