Applications Open for Grants to Youth Organizations

The province has announced a call for applications for the 2024-25 Grants to Youth Organizations. Through Budget 2024, the provincial government allocated $276,500 for Grants to Youth Organizations which support youth-serving organizations to create opportunities and promote mentorship, inclusion and well-being of youth in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This program supports projects that:

· Encourage skills, knowledge and/or leadership development.

· Support youth in contributing to their community, region and/or province.

· Promote or support partnerships, collaboration, and inclusion.

· Fill a gap in services.

· Provide opportunities for innovative intergenerational activities that help build relationships between generations.

More information on the Grants to Youth Organizations, including the application form, can be found here or by emailing[email protected]. The deadline for applications is June 21, 2024.