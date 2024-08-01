New Portable Toilets Installed at Downtown Pedestrian Mall

The City of St. John’s has installed new portable toilets for visitors of the Downtown Pedestrian Mall. Two portable accessible toilets and a handwashing station will be available during the Downtown Pedestrian Malls hours of operation on the corner of Harbour Drive and Ayres Cove.

Portable toilets will remain in place until the closure of the Downtown Pedestrian Mall next month.

The City of St. John’s will regularly maintain the facilities. The installation of the portable toilets is being done on a trial basis and will be evaluated to determine the most appropriate solution for washroom access on the Downtown Pedestrian Mall.