New Port aux Basques Marine Atlantic Building Reaches Milestone

Posted: August 4, 2023 10:35 am |
By David Salter


Marine Atlantic’s new Port aux Basques administration building project is now ready to move to the next stage of construction.

Earlier today, cranes began placing concrete walls that will form the final building envelope. This multi-year project is designed to address space and infrastructure challenges and consolidate administrative functions currently located at several buildings in the town.

Once completed during the summer of 2024, the building will feature modern amenities and new environmental technologies, including electric vehicle charging stations.

