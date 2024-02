Kevin Casey has been sworn in as the new Chair of the St. John’s Board of Trade taking over from Alex Gibson.

Casey co-founded the IDEA Factory in 2001, the agency received several awards and Casey was named one of the Top 50 CEO’s in Atlantic Canada.

He also served as Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Cal LeGrow and became the newest shareholder and partner with Cal LeGrow.

Alex Gibson will take on the role of Immediate Past Chair.