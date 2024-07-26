Burin Peninsula RCMP investigates fatal dirt bike crash in Fortune

A 27-year-old man is dead following a dirt bike crash that happened in Fortune on Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police received the report of the crash which took place near the Lion’s Club in Fortune. Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene where the lone occupant was located deceased. Evidence gathered at the scene suggests that the dirt bike struck the gravel shoulder of the road and departed the roadway.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.