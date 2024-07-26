Charges Laid Against Quinlan Brothers Ltd. for Processing Dead Snow Crab

Charges were laid against Quinlan Brothers Ltd. of Bay de Verde this morning for processing dead snow crab and moving snow crab while under detention. Four charges under the Fish Inspection Act and Fish Inspection Operations Regulations resulted from inspections conducted by the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture on May 30 and June 29.

Fisheries inspectors have encountered some quality issues with snow crab throughout the season, and disposals have occurred this season due to crab being dead prior to processing. Approximately 200,000 pounds of snow crab have been disposed of so far this year and approximately 300,000 pounds in 2023.

Holding and handling conditions have a direct impact on the quality of snow crab from the time it comes out of the water until it is processed. If crab isn’t handled or stowed properly throughout this chain, quality is affected.



Fisheries inspectors work hard to ensure seafood caught, processed, and sold from Newfoundland and Labrador can compete with top producers in the world. To achieve product quality and market success, the department’s Quality Assurance Program ensures that wild and farmed seafood products are handled and processed in compliance with provincial legislation. The program protects the reputation of our provincial seafood industry by supporting best practices for handling, holding and transporting seafood products in the province.