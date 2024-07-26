RNC Increasing Patrols in Recreation Areas

Working with community partners on the Northeast Avalon, the RNC is increasing patrols in recreational areas that cannot be accessed by a vehicle. Patrolling strategies are continuously reviewed to ensure the needs of the communities we serve are being met. Weather-permitting, this summer residents can expect to see patrols by bike and by horse, in parks and greenspaces, and in pedestrian-only areas.

It is the RNC’s hope the increased visibility will deter criminal activity and provide a better sense of security in public spaces. These patrols allow officers to address concerns people may have and provide information around personal safety and crime prevention.

The RNC is encouraging anyone who witnesses suspicious activities to report it by calling 709-729-8000