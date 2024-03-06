NDP calls for solutions as bodies pile up in freezers outside Health Sciences Centre

Freezers outside the Janeway Children’s Hospital and MUN Medical School contain a number of unclaimed human remains.

NL NDP Leader Jim Dinn says they filed an access to information request almost one month ago on this issue. Dinn says the rising cost of living has affected some families abilities to afford funeral services for their loved ones.

He says this issue was brought to the attention of government years ago, and they failed to address it.

The NDP is calling for government to simplify the application process and increase the rates for those seeking financial support after a family member or next of kin has passed. Government rates for burials has not increased in over 20 years.

“People must be treated with basic human dignity, no matter their income.”