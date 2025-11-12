Local

Own a piece of the East Coast Trail through signage silent auction

The East Coast Trail Association is auctioning off its retired trailhead signs through a silent auction, with all proceeds going towards maintaining the trail systems.

After 30 years, the association has replaced the trailhead signs, and now they are up for grabs. Through the online auction you can browse through 100 historical pieces of Trail history, then place your bid.

The East Coast Trail Association is a community of volunteers and trail lovers who care for over 300 kilometres of rugged coastal path along Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula. Every dollar earned through the auction goes directly toward supporting Trail maintenance. 

