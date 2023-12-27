Natuashish RCMP shares tips on how to best protect property

Due to a recent increase in reports of break and enters in Natuashish, the RCMP is providing tips on how people can protect their property.

Residents can install security cameras and add outdoor lighting, including motion-censored lighting.

Keep all doors and windows locked and secure doors with deadbolts.

While away, have someone check on your property regularly and refrain from posting information on social media that could divulge that you are away from your property.

Immediately report suspicious activity to your local police.

The most common items stolen in recent months in Natuashish include cell phones, televisions and other electronics.