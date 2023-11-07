National Day of Action scheduled for Wednesday

Students and communities nationwide will be marching together on Wednesday for the National Day of Action. MUNSU will be leading a gathering of students in St. John’s, as student groups across Newfoundland and Labrador gather in protest. Students and supporters are meeting at the MUNL Clocktower on St. John’s Campus 11:00 a.m. and will march on Prince Philip Drive to the

Confederation Building.

Across the country, students are coming together demanding barrier-free access to higher

education and skills training – calling for no tuition fees, and accessible grants to cover

housing, food, textbooks, and transportation costs.

According to MUNSU, government and MUN leadership “have a long history of misspending funds and directly placing this burden on the backs of students.” In the past years, students have seen outrageous cuts to funding at the institution, culminating in an over $68 million cut from the operating budget.

NTV News will be there and file reports in both NTV First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.