This morning NAPE members are bringing their anti-privatization message to the Confederation Building a day before the provincial budget is tabled.

The government has indicated that they intend to use the P3 model to design, build, finance, and maintain new highways. Private contractors will do all maintenance of any new sections of road built under this system.

The demonstration is taking place from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. this morning.

