Nain woman charged with impaired driving after ATV strikes child on bicycle

By Web Team May 9, 2023

A 39-year-old woman in Nain faces multiple charges after an ATV struck a child on a bicycle.

The RCMP say it happened on Sunday afternoon. The ATV was moving at a high speed when it struck the child on a residential street. The ATV rider fled the scene before police arrived. The child was not physically injured.

Frances Jararuse, who was prohibited from driving, was located and arrested a short time later by Nain RCMP. Police say Jararuse provided them with a false name. At the detachment, she provided breath samples that were three times the legal limit. 

Jararuse was held for court and is charged with the following criminal offences:

·         Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

·         Impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg% 

·         Driving while prohibited

·         Failing to stop at the scene of a collision

·         Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

·         Obstructing a peace officer

Jararuse was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

