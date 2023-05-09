Nain woman charged with impaired driving after ATV strikes child on bicycle

A 39-year-old woman in Nain faces multiple charges after an ATV struck a child on a bicycle.

The RCMP say it happened on Sunday afternoon. The ATV was moving at a high speed when it struck the child on a residential street. The ATV rider fled the scene before police arrived. The child was not physically injured.

Frances Jararuse, who was prohibited from driving, was located and arrested a short time later by Nain RCMP. Police say Jararuse provided them with a false name. At the detachment, she provided breath samples that were three times the legal limit.

Jararuse was held for court and is charged with the following criminal offences:

· Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

· Impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%

· Driving while prohibited

· Failing to stop at the scene of a collision

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Obstructing a peace officer

Jararuse was due to appear in court on Tuesday.