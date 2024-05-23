N.L. Health Services taking over all ambulance services June 1

On June 1, 2024, all ambulance services across Newfoundland and Labrador will be operated by NL Health Services. In preparation for this change, NL Health Services is working with all current ambulance operators across the province on the hiring of ambulance staff under NL Health Services, acquisition of ambulances and leasing of ambulance bases in their current locations, as available. As of June 1, 2024, NL Health Services will also receive all ambulance calls through its Provincial Medical Communication Centre. As a result, all current local telephone numbers used to access ambulance services will be discontinued.



Accessing Emergency Ambulance Services



Effective June 1, 2024, individuals who call the existing local seven-digit number to access ambulance services will be directed to call 911 for emergency ambulance services. Local ambulance/hospital phone numbers will no longer provide access to ambulance services in a medical emergency. 911 is an easy number to remember in emergency situations and is the fastest way to get help in any emergency. Calling 911 in a medical emergency will connect you to the Provincial Medical Communications Centre where a highly trained Medical Communications Officer will assist and guide you on what to do until the ambulance arrives. NL Health Services reminds the public that 911 is available province-wide. Individuals can call 911 for any emergency and be connected to the appropriate emergency response agencies (police, fire, ambulance) throughout the province.



Other transport requestsAs of June 1, 2024, for all other ambulance related inquiries, please call the Medical Communications Centre non-emergency line at 709-777-6320.