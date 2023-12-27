Music NL hits milestone with 1,000 members

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

MusicNL, the Province’s music industry association dedicated to supporting and promoting Newfoundland and Labrador’s vibrant music scene, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone as it welcomed its 1000th member. This achievement reflects the organization’s continued commitment to fostering a dynamic and flourishing music community.

Since its inception over 30 years ago, MusicNL has played a pivotal role in connecting musicians and industry professionals and creating a collaborative environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and success. The diverse membership base includes musicians, bands, choirs, music educators, producers, promoters, managers and other key players in the local music ecosystem.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone of 1000 members, a testament to the vibrant and thriving music community we have here in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Rhonda Tulk-lane, CEO at MusicNL. “This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our members and the ongoing commitment of MusicNL to provide valuable resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy for the local music industry.”

MusicNL encourages musicians and industry professionals to join the association and become part of this thriving community. By joining MusicNL, members gain access to a wide range of resources, educational opportunities, and a supportive network that can help elevate their careers in the music industry.