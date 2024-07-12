Municipal Infrastructure improvements underway in Central

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – John Abbott, was in Gander today to reaffirm the Provincial Government’s commitment to municipal infrastructure improvements for Central Newfoundland through the Multi-Year Capital Works and Municipal Capital Works funding programs.

Minister Abbott was joined by the Honourable John Haggie, Minister of Municipal Affairs and MHA for Gander, for the announcement. More than $5.4 million under both cost-shared programs will contribute towards improvements to water and sewer, road infrastructure and recreational enhancements for towns in the area.

Under the Multi-Year Capital Works (MYCW) funding program, the Town of Gander has received $4.06 million to build an outdoor ice rink; replace existing infrastructure on Sullivan Avenue; as well as a sport facility enhancement program.

The Town of Appleton has received approximately $927,000 for water and sewer upgrades, as well as a new road for the town. Additionally, the Town of Gambo has received approximately $492,000 for a new generator for its chlorine house which would provide safe drinking water to residents in the event of a prolonged power outage, as well as a generator for the Fire Hall to allow it to act as a warming/cooling centre in the event of adverse weather events/prolonged power outages.

Budget 2024 includes provincial support of $31 million in 2024-25 ($70 million over three years) in support of the Multi-Year Capital Works funding program. Currently, 62 projects have been approved under this program, totaling $61.5 million, including the municipal share. For towns and communities that have the capacity to make multi-year commitments, funding is cost shared between provincial and municipal governments for three-year blocks of funding under this program. These recipients are larger municipalities throughout the province and projects typically focus on water and/or sewer, paving and/or road construction, municipal buildings and recreation facilities.

A total of $50 million over five years is also included in the Budget for the Municipal Capital Works program, which fosters the development of cost-shared projects for many types of municipal infrastructure. To date, 70 projects at a cost of approximately $60 million have been approved under the program for 2024-25.

Typical projects include water and waste-water treatment, seawalls, and climate mitigation efforts. Funding is cost-shared between provincial and municipal governments and is available to municipalities, local service districts and Inuit Community Governments. The provincial share is $47 million.