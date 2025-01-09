MUN commemorates 100 years

Memorial University is gearing up to commemorate 100 years of operation this year.

Memorial will commemorate its centennial with special projects, events and storytelling.

The Centennial 100 will celebrate those who have had an impact on shaping Memorial. Nominations were solicited from the community. One hundred people will be chosen and revealed throughout the anniversary year.

Additionally, 35 projects received 100th Anniversary Fund grants to help the Memorial community celebrate the centennial. Further details will be revealed as the project plans evolve.

The university opened in 1925 with a single college with three programs. Today it offers over 300 programs across six campuses.