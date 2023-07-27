Health News

Multiple emergency room closures across the province

By Jodi Cooke
Published on July 27, 2023 at 11:19 am

There are once again multiple emergency room closures across the province at various times this week due to staffing shortages.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says closures will vary depending on location but include emergency services in Buchans, Baie Verte, Connaigre Peninsula, New-Wes-Valley and Lewisporte.

Full schedules of closures can be found on The NL Services website.

