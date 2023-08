The MS Zuiderdam, operated by Holland America, will visit St. John’s today.

The ship, carrying 2,388 passengers, is expected to arrive this morning at 10:00 a.m. and will leave port at 11:00 p.m. this evening.

The next cruise ship to arrive in the city will be the MS Insignia on Friday. While summer is winding down, the last cruise ship to arrive in St. John’s this season will be the MS Insignia on October 16.