Mount Pearl Blades honour former member with annual memorial tournament this weekend

Mount Pearl Blades Minor Hockey is hosting its annual U15 Clark Howell Memorial Tournament this weekend, kicking off on Friday evening.

The Mount Pearl Blades says it’s very special to them as they remember one of their own. They say Clark loved hockey and the Blades, and never shied away from a battle.

Clark Howell was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer in the fall of 2017. He lost his battle in 2021, but not without a fight! Clark amazed his doctors when he returned to the ice in 2018 and made his return to the Blades for the 2019 season.

The Mount Pearl Blades say cancer may have gotten the better of Clark in the end, but if his battle was a playoff hockey series, he took it to the seventh game and left everything on the ice.

The tournament kicks off at 5:00 p.m. this evening at the Glacier.