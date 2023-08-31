Most fuels increase in latest PUB adjustment

Most fuel prices have increased today.

It will cost a penny more to fill up on gasoline while diesel has increased by 5.0 cents per litre on the island and in western Labrador, diesel is up by 6.6 cents.

Furnace oil has increased by 4.27 cents. Stove oil on the island has increased by 4.27 cents and has increased by 6.18 cents in western Labrador.

Propane heating fuel has decreased by a cent.

The prices above do not impact The Straits to Red Bay, Lodge Bay and Cartwright, Coastal Labrador South Tanker Supplied and Drum Delivery, along with Coastal Labrador North.