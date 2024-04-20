News

Most capital city offices close for St. George’s holiday

Posted: April 20, 2024 9:28 am
By Web Team


Due to the St. George’s Day holiday on Monday, April 22, city offices will be closed with the exception of the following:

  • All recreation facilities will be open.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will go ahead as scheduled.
  • As Monday is not a Shops Closing holiday, all City paid parking by-laws are still in effect.
  • The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be open for commercial users only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residential Drop Off will be closed.
  • Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Quidi Vidi Lake.

Access St. John’s is available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week by email at [email protected], by phone at 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489) or by the 311 St. John’s app.

