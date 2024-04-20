Most capital city offices close for St. George’s holiday

Due to the St. George’s Day holiday on Monday, April 22, city offices will be closed with the exception of the following:
- All recreation facilities will be open.
- Garbage and recycling collection will go ahead as scheduled.
- As Monday is not a Shops Closing holiday, all City paid parking by-laws are still in effect.
- The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be open for commercial users only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residential Drop Off will be closed.
- Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Quidi Vidi Lake.
Access St. John’s is available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week by email at [email protected], by phone at 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489) or by the 311 St. John’s app.