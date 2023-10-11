More of the same for Thursday, before heavier rain arrives Friday afternoon

The Overview
Generally quiet weather will be found across the Province overnight with clouds being widespread. The exception will be over western, central, and interior parts of the Island where partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will be the rule. Lows will be in the 5 to 10 range on the Island and 4 to 10 range in Labrador. Win speeds will be light.
Thursday will see a narrow swath of partly cloudy skies from the Burin Peninsula to the northeast coast and as far west as Central. Eastern and western areas will be cloudy. In fact, eastern areas, meaning the Avlaon, will see rainfall through some of the day, with showers lingering into the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle teens. Meanwhile, expect isolated showers in Labrador, under mainly cloudy skies, with highs of 6 to 10. Fog will hug the coast again.
The next significant weather maker arrives Friday and will bring heavy rainfall to the Island from Friday night thru Sunday. Some areas will see in excess of 50 mm of rain. I expect Special Weather Statements and Rainfall Warnings to be issued by ECCC ahead of this, at some point tomorrow or Friday. The rain lingers into Sunday before ending. Fall-like temperatures sweep across the Province for Monday as our weather pattern finally changes.