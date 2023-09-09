Monday’s forecast; Cloudy and drizzly on the Island, while Labrador sees a pretty nice day

The morning is starting off cloudy and a bit foggy for the Island, as northerly and onshore winds have taken hold. Throughout the day, that will not change much… in fact, rain will spread across the Island from southwest to northeast later today and this evening. This is due to a weak frontal boundary lifting north, over the Island.
Meanwhile, in Labrador, expect a mix of sun and cloud today, with highs in the teens. Pretty straightforward forecast for the Big Land!
I’ll have your next update later today!
/Eddie