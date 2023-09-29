Monday looks nice, with just a few showers later in Labrador West

Good Monday morning!
Today will be another quiet day on the Island with abundant sunshine… eventually. There may be some clouds around this morning, but generally, we should see a decrease in whatever is out there by late morning. Highs will reach the middle teens, and wind speeds will generally be light to moderate from the west. It’ll be a bit higher on the Great Northern Peninsula.
Labrador will have a day where there is a bit more cloud cover, it’s a little more breezy and it will also be considerably cooler than the Island portion of the Province. Highs throughout the Big Land today will range in the 5º to 10º range, except in the southeast. In the southeast highs will reach the lower teens, before cooler air arrives later today.
There is a bit of a cool down on the way for the middle and later part of the week as a fall-like air mass moves across the region, however, it does look like we get a return to warmer temperatures by late week and next weekend.
I’m not going to be on the NTV this evening. I’ll be back tomorrow!
See you then!