Monday evening update: Sunshine returns Tuesday for much of the Province

Tonight’s Overview
The showers will continue across parts of eastern and central Newfoundland into the overnight while becoming much less numerous on the West and South Coasts. Skies will clear out over the southwest corner of the Island, while most other areas remain in the onshore, northerly flow which tends to bring in an abundance of low cloud. Lows of 9 to 12. The gusty winds from Notre Dame Bay to the East Coast of the Avlaon will remain up overnight, before slowly subsiding during the day on Tuesday.
Labrador will see partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 8 to 12 range. Pretty boring… I know!
Tuesday’s Overview
Generally a quiet day across the Province, with a mix of sun and cloud. Some showers will crop up over interior Labrador and drift toward Churchill Falls. That’s about it for precipitation. Highs of 16 to 22 across the region.
Wednesday will see a dry start, but showers move into Labrador West in the afternoon, along with southwestern and western Newfoundland. Highs will again be into the mid-teens to lower 20s for highs. Thursday looks like a rainy day across the board, as an area of low pressure swings in. The rain will taper for most areas by Friday morning. The rain will be significant for some locations.
