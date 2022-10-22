Missing snowmobiler located and taken to hospital

A 43-year-old missing snowmobiler was located in a wooded area Tuesday morning by Stephenville Ground Search and Rescue and has been transported for medical attention.

Bay St. George RCMP received the report of a missing snowmobiler around 1 a.m. He had been missing for a number of hours in an area known as Camp 38 Road, located in the back country between Stephenville and Gallants. A group who had been with the man located his snowmobile overturned on the trail, observed footprints in the snow and searched the area. The man, who was not properly dressed for the conditions, was not located.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and Stephenville GSAR were deployed and conducted ground and aerial searches. The man was located this morning by Stephenville GSAR and was airlifted out of the woods by JRCC. He was transported to the Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook for medical attention. His current condition is unknown.

RCMP NL thanks Stephenville Ground Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and all those who assisted in the search for the missing man.