Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces two judicial appointments

Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani has announced two judicial appointments in Newfoundland and Labrador.

David Conway, a sole practitioner in St. John’s, has been appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador. Conway will be located in Grand Bank.

Stephanie Hickman, a partner at Cox and Palmer in St. John’s, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Family Division and will work from St. John’s.

Virani said, “I wish Justices Conway and Hickman every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador well as members of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.”