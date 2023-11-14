Mid-week remains quiet across the Province

An area of high pressure well southeast of the Province will keep any major weathermakers at bay throughout the middle part of this week. Other than scattered flurries overnight and Wednesday, there’s not much going on for the next 24 hours.
Beyond that, we will see some flurries and areas of light snow into Labrador West late Wednesday night and Thursday. Parts of western Newfoundland will also see some flurries or showers Thursday afternoon as well.
Friday also looks generally quiet across the Province, however, our next weather-maker arrives for the weekend. This will bring warmer temperatures and rain for the Island and the potential of rain and snow in Labrador. Other than those details, there’s not much to say at this point. I will keep yo updated as the week progresses, but this does look like parts of Labrador will see significant snowfall from this low-pressure centre.