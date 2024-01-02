Mid-week is quiet, the end of the week… not so much

The Short Range
The weather across the Province will generally be quiet over the next 24 hours. There will be scattered flurries over western Newfoundland, the Great Northern Peninsula, and southern Labrador. Beyond that, we are looking at generally clear skies tonight and a mix of sun and cloud to even primarily sunny skies tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the minus single digits on the Island and minus teens to minus 20s in Labrador.
The Medium/Long Range
There will be 2 lows that impact the Province this week with inclement weather. The two pieces of energy that are going to drive the lows are currently located well to our south. One is off the coast of the Carolinas, and the other is currently located over Texas. The two are highlighted in the image below.
Thursday’s Low
An area of low pressure will pass southeast of the Avalon on Thursday. This will bring more a glancing blow to eastern Newfoundland in the form of rain and wet snow. On the Avalon, it looks like this will be rain, and just to the west, it may be wet snow. Amounts do not look to be significant, as temperatures may be a little too warm for appreciable snowfall and the heaviest precipitation should remain offshore.
Friday’s Low
Friday’s low will bring a better chance of snow to eastern Newfoundland and the Avalon. At the moment it looks like snow will move in Friday afternoon and continue into early Saturday. There is still much uncertainty in where exactly this low will track, but at this point it looks like it will be close enough to bring snowfall to the region. And the chance of significant snowfall seems to be growing based on today’s model output.
As of this evening, we are looking at a 50 to 60% chance of 15 cm of snow, or more, over the Avalon Peninsula, with lower chances of amounts that high to the west of the easternmost Peninsula. There are still many details to work out, such as exact timing and a more specific look at amounts, but for right now, I’m fairly confident it’s going to snow on Friday. I’m just not sure how much.