Mid-afternoon collision sends at least two to hospital

A collision on a busy St. John’s thoroughfare Sunday afternoon slowed traffic and sent at least two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Thorburn Road shortly before 3:00 p.m. following a head-on collision at the entrance to the Avalon Mall. Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash. Multiple occupants were assessed at the scene by paramedics, who took at least two of those occupants to hospital. The nature of their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Traffic was slowed for some time near the busy shopping centre, until the scene could be cleared away.