Miawpukek urges government for consideration in wild-hydrogen development

The province is currently reviewing 19 bids on proposed wind-hydrogen projects in the province. Today, Chief Mi’sel Joe says it’s important government consider those with MOU partnerships with Miawpukek First Nation in making a decision.

One of the most recent to sign on with Miawpukek is Terra Nova Hydrogen in an equity partnership on the Burin Peninsula. The area is adjacent to the Miawpukek community and the Chief says they’ll work toward ensuring everyone is informed when it comes to developing the project.

He’s hoping government considers the indigenous community’s effort in working toward economic development. The Miawpukek First Nation does not have treaty agreements in place.