News

Miawpukek urges government for consideration in wild-hydrogen development

By Colleen Lewis June 14, 2023

The province is currently reviewing 19 bids on proposed wind-hydrogen projects in the province. Today, Chief Mi’sel Joe says it’s important government consider those with MOU partnerships with Miawpukek First Nation in making a decision.

One of the most recent to sign on with Miawpukek is Terra Nova Hydrogen in an equity partnership on the Burin Peninsula. The area is adjacent to the Miawpukek community and the Chief says they’ll work toward ensuring everyone is informed when it comes to developing the project.

He’s hoping government considers the indigenous community’s effort in working toward economic development. The Miawpukek First Nation does not have treaty agreements in place.

Post Views: 0



Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the Author
Colleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
Scroll to top