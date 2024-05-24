Provincial Government Announces Harvester Enterprise Loan Program

The provincial government has announced an investment by the Innovation and Business Investment Corporation of $15 million for a new Harvester Enterprise Loan Program.

This program is an enhancement of the Fisheries Loan Guarantee Program and will expand support for independent fish harvesters.

The program has been enhanced to increase maximum guarantee thresholds. New components have been added to allow for downpayment loans and interest payment rebates to harvesters to support eligible activities.

The enhanced program will be open to applications in early July.